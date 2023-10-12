£120m-rated world class hot-shot added to Chelsea’s January shopping list

Chelsea have been the one club above all others that have dominated the last few transfer windows.

Ever since Todd Boehly took over the club from Roman Abramovich, the American has poured an incredible amount of money into the playing side of the business.

Breaking the transfer record in the summer with a £115m purchase of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion, per The Guardian (subscription required), was perhaps only to be expected.

After all, the Blues seem to be just another pet project for the larger than life American who also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Sparks, Cloud9, and DraftKings according to Eldridge, another company that he is co-founder, Chairman and CEO of.

Not only does he own those brands, but he’s also on the boards of the Lakers, Flexjet, PayActiv, CAIS, Chelsea, Cain International, Kennedy Wilson, and Vivid Seats.

Eldrige note other investments from Boehly include A24, Fulwell 73, and Penske Media (The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Vibe, Music Business Worldwide, dick clark productions, Life is Beautiful).

In essence, if Boehly wants something, he normally gets it, and as ESPN report, the next investment on his January shopping list is Napoli hot-shot, Victor Osimhen.

The outlet note that the Partnopei, current holders of the Scudetto, are likely to demand in the region of £120m for the services of the player, though as we’ve already seen to date, that’s small change for Todd Boehly and if it puts his name up in lights again, it’s a price worth paying for the Blues owner.