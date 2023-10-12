26-year-old all set for a return to Leeds United

It’s not even close to halfway through the 2023/24 season and there are seemingly already plans afoot for one Leeds United player to return at the end of the campaign.

Daniel Farke is beginning to get a tune out of his players, and it’s debatable that he’d want anyone who felt the all whites weren’t good enough for them at the start of this season to return for the next one because their loan move wasn’t working out – but that is a scenario that appears to be presenting itself.

Rasmus Kristensen joined Jose Mourinho’s Roma side and though he’s played a reasonable part in seven of their Serie A games per WhoScored, he has been left out of the Giallorossi’s Europa League squad.

That’s a decision that’s unlikely to have impressed the 26-year-old, even if it was one that he could understand from Mourinho’s point of view, which isn’t clear at this stage either.

Worse still, TV2 Sport report that there is a plan for the Italian giants to send him back to Leeds at the end of the current season rather than signing him permanently.

That’s not going to make Kristensen feel in the least bit wanted, and one could understand if the level of his performances were to drop off as a result.

Footballers are notorious for playing their best football when they truly feel part of a successful group, and those two decisions will almost certainly impact the Danish international.