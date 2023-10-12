Arrest warrant issued for well known former Premier League footballer in order to resolve dispute

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Liverpool and Chelsea star Daniel Sturridge after he failed to appear in a Los Angeles court over money he allegedly owes to a man who says he found his dog.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that Foster Washington, an American rapper known as Killa Fame, took credit for reuniting Sturridge with his dog Lucci after the pet Pomeranian went missing in July 2019.

Sturridge said it had been stolen from his house in LA and in order to get it back, the former Premier League star offered a reward to whoever found it at the time.

The Englishman said that his dog was found by a boy, whom he gave a reward, but claimed others were trying to cash in by claiming they had found Lucci.

Foster Washington said he did not receive the promised payment after he claimed to have been the person to have found Sturridge’s dog and therefore, launched a civil lawsuit against the 34-year-old.

In December 2021, an LA court ordered Sturridge to pay Washington $30,000 (£24,400) following a default judgment, which came after the ex-Liverpool star did not respond to the complaint.

Last month, the pundit was called back to court for a ‘debtor’s exam’, where he was meant to answer questions on his finances. However, Sturridge did not attend and he has now been served a bench warrant – a summons issued by a judge to arrest a defendant and bring them before court.

A new hearing has been set for November 30 as the law looks to resolve the case between Sturridge and Killa Fame.