Arsenal and Barcelona set to do battle over €20m deal for exciting teenage talent

When the very best footballing talents potentially become available, both Arsenal and Barcelona would be expected to be part of the conversation if not at the head of the queue for a player’s services.

The appeal of playing for the Catalan giants has always been obvious, though the Gunners under Mikel Arteta have also become a destination that’s attractive.

Both clubs remain unbeaten in their respective leagues this season and are playing in their manager’s own image.

Arguably, it’s taken Xavi no time at all to bring back the ‘Barca way’ to the club of his life, after the ill-fated tenures of Quique Setien and Ronald Koeman.

Arteta has taken a little longer than Xavi’s two years to get the north London giants to where he wants them to be, however, they really are looking like championship material at present.

To that end, there really isn’t too much to choose between them in a footballing sense, and so Antwerp’s Arthur Vermeerlen would potentially be choosing one or the other based on different factors.

More Stories / Latest News Problems for Unai Emery as big-name signing wants out at Aston Villa Exclusive: “Still no breakthrough” for Man United in important contract talks, says expert Juventus set to end Tottenham ace’s hell in January

TeamTalk note Arsenal’s interest alongside that of Barca, Man United, Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton.

Mundo Deportivo meanwhile report that Marc Overmars and Deco, former Barcelona players and the current sporting directors of Antwerp and Barca, have already spoken about the possibility of the Catalans acquiring the 18-year-old.