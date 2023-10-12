Denmark team news vs Kazakhstan

Denmark (2nd in European Qualifying Group H) take on Kazakhstan (4th in European Qualifying Group H) on Saturday 14th of October, at Parken Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Kazakhstan beat Denmark 3-2 in a five goal thriller. Goals from Bakhityar Zaynutdinov, Askhat Tagybergen and Abat Aimbetov for Kazakhstan, and a brace from Rasmus Hojlund for Denmark.

Denmark won their last EURO qualifier, beating Finland 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the 86th minute to secure the win and three points.

Kazakhstan also won their last EURO qualifier, beating Northern Ireland 1-0. The only goal of this game being scored by Maksim Samorodov in the 27th minute to secure the victory.

How to watch Denmark vs Kazakhstan

Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Parken Stadium

Team News:

Denmark will be without Andreas Skov Olsen who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury, whilst the rest of the squad remains the same to face Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Predicted XI:

Denmark: Schmeichel, Maehle, Christensen, Andersen, Nissen, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Lindstrom, Eriksen, Olsen, Wind.

Kazakhstan: Shatskiy, Vorogovskiy, Alip, Marochkin, Bystrov, Tapalov, Orazov, Tagybergen, Beisebekov, Zaynutdinov, Samorodov.