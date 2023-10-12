Exclusive: Man United takeover will happen but it might be another year away

It’s almost been a year since news of a potential takeover at Man United had supporters of the Old Trafford outfit rubbing their hands with glee.

The thought of being rid of the Glazer family is clearly something that appeals to much of the Red Devils faithful, however, as of this moment, they remain in full control at the Theatre of Dreams.

Despite multiple ‘Glazer out’ protests they’re still in situ and, according to one of the creators of the Premier League, ‘super agent’ Jon Smith, it could be another year before a deal can be closed.

There is hope on the horizon for fans though.

‘To be honest here, I’m not inside this deal but I know quite a few of the funds who are close to the the two bidders, and it would appear vaguely intelligent for the Glazers to have looked again at the Gulf and said there’s a bigger game here and we don’t want to sell ourselves short,’ Smith wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

‘They’ve got arguably the biggest entity on planet football and if the Qataris are going to pay £5bn, maybe they’ll pay £10bn. Maybe it’s just a number and they’ll settle on seven.

‘These deals are notoriously complicated and this is the biggest one of them all. I’m just of the belief that it’s a very heavy negotiation and it’s ultimately all about the money, obviously, but also about the timing.

‘I think all eyes are on the Gulf to see what happens over the next 12 months as there could be a new and growing Super League coming out of the Gulf in some shape or form.

‘If that happens then Man United’s value will rise dramatically, so we may be in a negotiated hold pattern at present which is why Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for smaller ownership and keeping the Glazers in place may be more acceptable than the Qataris saying here’s £5bn, goodbye.

‘I think the takeover is going to complete in some shape or form it’s just a question of when.’

All the while that talks remain in abeyance it has to be seen as a positive rather than a negative for those who are desperate for a new dawn at the club.

It’s worth pondering that the Glazer’s could still decide to keep things as they are ad infinitum, so the fact that Smith has suggested that his belief is that the deal will conclude should be acknowledged.

In the meantime, Erik ten Hag is effectively having to work with one hand tied behind his back whilst trying to bring the glory days back to the club.