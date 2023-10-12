Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs impressed by Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis as he continues to stand out in front of watching scouts.

Manchester United are also one of Luis’ admirers, according to journalist Graeme Bailey on the Talking Transfers podcast, with the reporter stating that Liverpool like the 24-year-old a lot.

“A lot of people like Florentino Luis, Neves’ midfield partner at Benfica. Liverpool like him a lot and Manchester United have had a look as well, but everyone when they watch Benfica this is the guy standing out,” Bailey said.

Luis certainly looks an impressive talent who could have an impact in the Premier League, though it remains to be seen where he’ll end up if he does move.

The Portugal Under-21 international will surely have other clubs standing up and taking notice of him before too long, and both Liverpool and United have plenty of competition for places in their midfields.

Luis might struggle to play regularly if he’s competing with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai for a place, while MUFC were also busy this summer bringing in Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat in that department.

Still, Bailey’s comments suggest this is going to be one to watch.