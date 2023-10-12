Liverpool and Manchester United both look to be monitoring Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.
The Portugal international looks a hugely impressive young talent, with Romano describing him as an “amazing” option on the market for top clubs such as Liverpool and Man Utd, both of whom have been keeping tabs on him.
Inacio could be ideal to give Liverpool a long-term option to replace ageing stars like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, while United would do well to think about a successor to the ageing and injury-prone Raphael Varane.
One imagines there could be plenty of other clubs in the running to sign Inacio, but at the moment it seems there is nothing particularly advanced for Romano to report on.
Still, the likes of Liverpool and United are scouting Inacio and the 22-year-old is clearly a top talent worth keeping an eye on.
“Goncalo Inacio continues to impress as one of the top young defenders in Europe, showing huge potential with Sporting Lisbon and recently working his way onto Manchester United’s potential list of targets,” Romano said.
“But there is also Liverpool – the Reds have always been in the stands to scout and follow Inacio, but at the same time they never sent official bids or started negotiations.
“There’s nothing new so far, as he signed a new deal at Sporting in August as there was nothing concrete happening with UK clubs. Still, I think he’d be an amazing option for any club, Liverpool or United in particular; left footed players at that level are very rare to find.”