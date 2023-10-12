Liverpool and Manchester United both look to be monitoring Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

The Portugal international looks a hugely impressive young talent, with Romano describing him as an “amazing” option on the market for top clubs such as Liverpool and Man Utd, both of whom have been keeping tabs on him.

Inacio could be ideal to give Liverpool a long-term option to replace ageing stars like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, while United would do well to think about a successor to the ageing and injury-prone Raphael Varane.

One imagines there could be plenty of other clubs in the running to sign Inacio, but at the moment it seems there is nothing particularly advanced for Romano to report on.

Still, the likes of Liverpool and United are scouting Inacio and the 22-year-old is clearly a top talent worth keeping an eye on.