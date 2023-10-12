Impressive 31-year-old Arsenal man in talks to leave North London club

Arsenal have given Jack Wilshere permission to speak with MLS side Colorado Rapids as talks are underway for the 31-year-old to become their new head coach.

The former midfielder is currently in charge of Arsenal’s Under 18s and has impressed the club since taking over the role during the summer of 2022, following the end of a playing career that was plagued by injury.

Wilshere took his team to FA Youth Cup final in his first season and is now being approached for his first senior job by Colorado Rapids – who are owned by Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke’s Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

According to the Daily Mail, the Rapids have identified Wilshere as a potential new manager following the departure of Robin Fraser last month and the 31-year-old is believed to be keen on the position as he looks to take his first steps into senior management.

There is a lot of hope that Wilshere does well as a manager following the way his playing career ended and this could be the start of a successful career as he will need to turn around the MLS side’s fortune should he get the job as they are currently one of the worst teams in the league.