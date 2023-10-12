Italy team news vs Malta

Italy (2nd in European Qualifying Group C) take on Malta (5th in European Qualifying Group C) on Saturday 14th of October, at the Stadio San Nicola, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Italy beat Malta 2-0. Goals were scored by Mateo Retegui and Matteo Pessina in the first half to secure the victory for Italy.

Italy won their last EURO qualifier game, beating Ukraine 2-1 at the San Siro. A brace from Davide Frattesi for Italy, and a goal from Andriy Yarmolenko for Ukraine.

Malta lost their last EURO qualifier game, losing 2-0 to North Macedonia. Goals from Elif Elmas and Jovan Manev secured the victory and three points for North Macedonia.

How to watch Italy vs Malta

Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Stadio San Nicola

Team News:

Italy have recalled Giacomo Bonaventura to the squad after not being in the Italy frame for some time, whilst Ciro Immobile is missing from the squad through injury. Italy have the boost of Federico Chiesa returning to the squad.

Predicted XI:

Italy: Donnarumma, Dimarco, Bastoni, Scalvini, Di Lorenzo, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Zaniolo, Raspadori, Chiesa.

Malta: Bonello, Muscat, Pepe, Borg, Camenzuli, Kristensen, Guillaumier, Mbong, Jones, Teuma, Nwoko.