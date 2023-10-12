According to Jason Cundy, Kalvin Phillips is having trouble at Manchester City but doesn’t want to go back to Leeds United.

Since moving from Leeds United to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in 2022, the 27-year-old has played fewer than 700 minutes of football.

Things continued to get worse for Kalvin Phillips on Sunday as he witnessed Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, and John Stones being utilized as the number six against Arsenal in Rodri’s absence.

“I don’t think he wants to go back there,” said Cundy. “The reason why is that he has the Euros coming up. He’s squeaking into the England squad now and he can’t get a game at Man City.

“If he goes down to the Championship, I am not sure that helps his cause.” – finished Cundy.