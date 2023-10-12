Former Premier League manager receiving treatment for cancer, club announce

Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, it has been revealed.

The Foxes have released a statement today confirming this sad news, with the 59-year-old said to be pleased to have received so many well-wishes during this challenging time.

Shakespeare managed Leicester after Claudio Ranieri, and produced some fine results and performances with the club, including in the Champions League.

He’s since been back at the King Power Stadium as assistant manager, and the club released an emotional statement on this important figure today.

Leicester City Chief Executive Susan Whelan said: “Everyone at the Club sends their strength and support to Craig, his wife Karen and their children Elle and Jed.

“They will all be in our thoughts and prayers as Craig progresses with his treatment, surrounded by the love befitting his place in the hearts of the Leicester City family and the wider game.”