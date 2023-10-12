Liverpool star calls on Premier League players to start speaking about the amount of games they play

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk made a big statement on Thursday during a press conference ahead of the Netherland’s clash with France on Friday.

The defender spoke about the amount of games being played by footballers and called for Premier League stars to start speaking about the issue in order to generate a change.

Van Dijk said via Fabrizio Romano: “In England, we believe the schedules are too busy. The players are getting paid well but it should never come at the cost of our health.

“We keep having to play more and more games. We as players should start saying something about it, contribute to a solution”.

This has been an issue for a long time and it is only getting worse as the powers that run the game continue to search for ways to make more money. More matches will be played in the Champions League next season, a new Club World Cup will see more teams added to the competition and that is the same as the regular World Cup.

There are way too many matches being played a present and it is leading to more injuries and a decrease in quality.

Van Dijk’s call to Premier League players will hopefully get the conversation going as it could bring about significant change in the future.