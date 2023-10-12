Manchester United players “disgusted” by Erik ten Hag’s treatment of two players

Manchester United players are reportedly not happy with manager Erik ten Hag and in particular with his treatment of two players, according to Alan Brazil.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Brazil claimed that someone reliable has informed him about Man Utd players being unhappy with Ten Hag for the way he forced Cristiano Ronaldo out of the club, while they also disagree with the Dutchman on Jadon Sancho.

Ronaldo left at the end of last year and was publicly critical of Ten Hag at the time, while Sancho is currently out of favour, with the former Ajax boss questioning his efforts in training in his press conference after the Arsenal game, which led to Sancho posting an online statement, which he has not apologised for.

Brazil now seems to suggest all is not well behind the scenes, with these perhaps not being viewed as isolated incidents.

Ronaldo is a United legend and one imagines players won’t have been impressed by the way Ten Hag behaved there, and Brazil says they also think highly of Sancho, despite the manager’s criticism of him.

“This is what I’ve been hearing… from a Man United player who told someone I know very well,” Brazil said.

“He said the players are not having the manager. They’re not having him at all.

“By all accounts, they are disgusted by the way he treated Ronaldo – and they say Sancho is a great guy who works his socks off.”