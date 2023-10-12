Midfielder claims he’s proud that he rejected Newcastle move

The way that Newcastle are playing at the moment, it’s difficult to believe that any player would want to turn down the chance to dazzle the masses at St. James’ Park.
After barren years under the ownership of Mike Ashley and the first-team management of Steve Bruce, the club are thriving thanks to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Eddie Howe.
Discounting the Championship title, Newcastle last won a major trophy in the1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and last tasted domestic success right the way back in the 1955 FA Cup.
Not Malcolm McDonald, Alan Shearer or Kevin Keegan (the latter as both player and manager) could bring more success to the long-suffering Geordies.
However, there appears to be a real feeling about the place that this could be Newcastle’s year.
One player who definitely won’t be sharing in any success story though is Al Ahli’s 21-year-old midfielder, Gabri Veiga.
Tipped as a potential summer signing for the Magpies by MARCA, the former Celta Vigo ace, perhaps surprisingly, opted to move to the Saudi Pro League rather than the English top-flight.
It’s a decision, however, that he is perfectly happy with.
“I did not join Saudi just for money,” he said to El Larguero (h/t Geordie Boot Boys).
“It was the best option to develop as a player, grow under a young coach, team full of stars and league improving as Saudi Pro League. I’m 100% proud of my choice.”
If the player is happy then one can’t really criticise his decision, though, with respect, there is no comparison with the Saudi Pro League and the Champions League.
That just shows me that the boy has little confidence in himself as we all know that the premier league is the best/toughest league in the world right now and maybe he doesn’t think that he is of a high enough standard to survive/thrive in it. Us Geordies aren’t bothered about him as we don’t need him . HWTL ,TOON ARMY.