Northern Ireland team news vs San Marino

Northern Ireland (5th in European Qualifying Group H) take on San Marino (6th in European Qualifying Group H) on Saturday 14th of October, at Windsor Park, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Northern Ireland managed to beat San Marino 2-0. A brace from Dion Charles secured the victory for Northern Ireland on the day.

Northern Ireland lost their last Euro qualifier, losing 1-0 to Kazakhstan. The only goal of the game was scored by Maksim Samorodov in the 27th minute to secure the three points for Kazakhstan.

San Marino also lost their last Euro qualifier, losing 4-0 to Slovenia. Goals coming from Zan Vipotnik, Jan Mlakar, Sandi Lovric and Zan Karnicnik.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs San Marino

Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Windsor Park

Team News:

Northern Ireland have made four changes to the squad, recalling Callum Marshall to the squad along with Jamal Lewis returning to the squad following his injury. Wigan winger Jordan Jones has not been included, whilst Conor Bradley, Aaron Donnelly, Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas and Shane Ferguson are all out through injury.

Predicted XI:

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell, Hume, Evans, Ballard, McNair, Charles, Kennedy, Saville, McCann, McMenamin, Washington.

San Marino: Benedettini, Franciosi, Di Maio, Rossi, D’Addario, Golinucci, Battistini, Mularoni, Tosi, Vitaioli, Lazzari.