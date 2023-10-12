Exclusive: “Not an easy moment” – Fabrizio Romano on Lionel Messi’s difficult end to life at PSG

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Lionel Messi’s current situation, as well as looking into what went wrong for him towards the end of his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano said it was not easy for Messi at PSG after his suspension over an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, which may have been eluded to by his former teammate Neymar in a recent interview.

Messi left PSG in the summer to seal a free transfer to MLS giants Inter Miami, and he’s started superbly in the States, though there’s already been some speculation about a possible loan move away from the club.

The Argentina international, however, is not currently in talks with anyone about this possibility, according to Romano, despite what’s been reported elsewhere.

Discussing Messi’s future, and the difficult experience he had at the end of his PSG spell, Romano said: “As reported yesterday, despite the many rumours and stories on the Lionel Messi situation following Inter Miami being eliminated from the playoffs, the truth at the moment is that there is nothing happening with a potential loan back to Barcelona.

“Messi is not currently negotiating with any club, he is focused only on his upcoming games with Argentina, and then the expectation is for Inter Miami to play friendly matches in a tour of Asia. After that, Messi would have a vacation for three or four weeks before pre-season starts with Inter Miami.

“So despite a lack of competitive games in the next months for Inter Miami, Messi will still have plenty to keep him occupied! To reiterate once again, there is nothing agreed in terms of a loan anywhere else, and nothing being discussed with any other club.

“Some fans have also been asking me about how things ended for Messi at PSG, with Neymar recently saying in an interview that it wasn’t a happy time there for him and Messi.

“Obviously after what happened with being Messi suspended by the club after his trip to Saudi was not an easy moment between Leo and PSG, as you can imagine. But at the same time, Messi has always been professional and PSG wanted to close the story in nice way.

“So it was nothing too serious, they just decided in the end to part ways as it was the best idea for both sides.”