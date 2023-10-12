According to Fabrizio Romano, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo have left Italy training camp after being questioned by authorities about betting breaches.

The duo are being accused of illegal betting and both have left Italy after speaking to police.

? BREAKING: Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali have been questioned by authorities. This happens after being accused about possible involvement in illegal betting. Aston Villa and Newcaste players have both left Italy training camp after speaking to the police. pic.twitter.com/P2JJYPEUKL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 12, 2023

The duo will be returning to their teams in England for the remainder of international break.