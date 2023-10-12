Two Premier League players questioned by authorities about betting breaches

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo have left Italy training camp after being questioned by authorities about betting breaches.

The duo are being accused of illegal betting and both have left Italy after speaking to police.

The duo will be returning to their teams in England for the remainder of international break.

