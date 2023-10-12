Ukraine vs North Macedonia team news

Ukraine (3rd in European Qualifying Group C) take on North Macedonia (4th in European Qualifying Group C) on Saturday 14th of October, at the epet ARENA, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Ukraine emerged victorious in a five goal thriller, ending 3-2. Goals from Enis Bardhi and Elif Elmas for North Macedonia, and goals from Illia Zabarnyi, Yukhym Konoplya and Viktor Tsyhankov for Ukraine.

Ukraine lost their last EURO qualifier, losing 2-1 to Italy at the San Siro. A brace from Davide Frattesi for Italy, and a goal from Andriy Yarmolenko for Ukraine.

North Macedonia won their last EURO qualifier, beating Malta 2-0. Goals from Elif Elmas and Jovan Manev secured the victory and three points for North Macedonia.

How to watch Ukraine vs North Macedonia

Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: epet ARENA

Team News:

Sunderland’s Nazariy Rusyn has received a call up for Ukraine, whilst the rest of the squad stays similar to the previous one listed by Ukraine that played England and Italy in September.

Predicted XI:

Ukraine: Trubin, Mykolenko, Kryvtsov, Zabarnyi, Konoplya, Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Mudryk, Sudakov, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk.

North Macedonia: Siskovski, Musliu, Zajkov, Manev, Alioski, Atanasov, Alimi, Dimoski, Bardhi, Elmas, Miovski.