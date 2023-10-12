Video: Late Spain goals down Scotland after controversial McTominay decision

Athletic Bilbao
Posted by

Spain were 2-0 winners over Scotland in their EURO 2024 qualifying match on Thursday night but the match saw a huge controversial decision made. 

The Scottish remain top of their group but a win tonight would have confirmed that number one spot. There was a good chance that would have happened if Scott McTominay’s goal had stood in the second half but it was controversially ruled out for offside as it rumbles on after the final whistle.

However, Spain went on to win the match thanks to late goals from Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet, both of which can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Controversial decision sees Man United’s Scott McTominay have World-class goal chalked off
Video: Erling Haaland scores brace for Norway with first strike unstoppable
Huge blow for Liverpool as key star picks up serious injury during international match
More Stories Alvaro Morata Oihan Sancet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.