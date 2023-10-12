Video: Late Spain goals down Scotland after controversial McTominay decision

Spain were 2-0 winners over Scotland in their EURO 2024 qualifying match on Thursday night but the match saw a huge controversial decision made.

The Scottish remain top of their group but a win tonight would have confirmed that number one spot. There was a good chance that would have happened if Scott McTominay’s goal had stood in the second half but it was controversially ruled out for offside as it rumbles on after the final whistle.

However, Spain went on to win the match thanks to late goals from Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet, both of which can be seen below.

?? After the disallowed goal, captain Álvaro Morata gets the breakthrough for Spain. Jesús Navas with a great assist ?#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/AMTjFJgkTv — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 12, 2023