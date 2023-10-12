According to Birmingham Live reporter Alex Dicken, Birminghtam City’s new boss Wayne Rooney might decide to sign Cody Drameh on a permanent deal.

Drameh was a key component of the Blues’ highly successful summer, which they used to try to climb the table after several years of mediocrity.

He’s been performing well at St Andrew’s so far, picking up assists in his previous two matches, including a beautiful cross to Dion Sanderson last time out against Midlands foe West Brom.

“He looked a little bit rash on his debut, I think he would admit that himself. It was obvious that he hadn’t played much football over the summer but Blues needed him to start games immediately.

“Drameh has improved noticeably in the past month to the point where he was one of Blues’ best players in their victory over West Brom before the international break.

When asked about his potential permanent switch to Birmingham, Dicken said:

“I do think it could become permanent. But that will probably depend on what Rooney wants from his right-back and whether Drameh fits the bill.

“It must also be said that Drameh will face a battle to stay in the team once Laird is fit.”