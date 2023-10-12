West Ham lining up duo to replace important star should he leave in January

West Ham could consider allowing their captain Kurt Zouma to move to Saudi Arabia in January should a big offer arrive at their doorstep and the London club already have two replacements lined up.

According to 90min, Man United’s Harry Maguire and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba are the two names David Moyes wants to be brought to the club should his captain leave but it could be hard to sign either one mid-season.

The Hammers saw a move for the England star fall through this summer as they could not reach personal terms with the centre-back, despite a £30m fee being agreed.

This will only occur though if Zouma leaves and as of now, Middle Eastern clubs are interested in signing the defender in January as talks over a new deal have stalled at the London Stadium.

The Frenchman has played every minute of the Premier League season so far for West Ham and have helped the club to their best start to a season since 2015/16 as well as continuing their excellent form in Europe.

It would be a big loss for Moyes should he go but it is clear they have adequate replacements lined up.