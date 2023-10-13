Arsenal and Manchester City keeping tabs on 18-year-old midfield talent

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck.

The England youth international has impressed with his performances in Major League Soccer and he has attracted the attention of a number of clubs. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Manchester City decide to make a move for him during the January transfer window.

According to Tom Bogert from the Athletic, the midfielder could cost around $5-8 million. Arsenal and Manchester City certainly have to financial means to pay that kind of money for a talented young player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Buck is highly rated in England and he has a big future ahead of him. He is already a first-team player for New England Revolution and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City are prepared to provide him with first-team opportunities.

Latest I'm hearing on New England Revolution, England youth int'l Noel Buck: ??????? Teams w/ interest include Arsenal, Burnley, Man City. Bundesliga teams too

? Would expect $5-8m range at least

He is unlikely to be a regular starter for them and the ideal option would be to sign him and loan him out so that he can play regularly and continue his development.

Arsenal have a proven track record of nurturing talented young players into first-team individuals and Buck will be excited about the prospect of joining them.

Similarly, Manchester City have one of the best youth setups in the country and a manager like Pep Guardiola could nurture the 18-year-old into a quality player.