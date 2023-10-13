England managed to beat Australia 1-0, after Ollie Watkins gave England the lead in the 57th minute.

In a game that lacked creativity in the final third, England still managed to conjure up a victory, making it two wins in a row, and remaining unbeaten since December 2022. England will now take on Italy in a EURO qualifying game, on Tuesday 17th October.

Read on for our England player ratings, and who stood out for the Three Lions…

Sam Johnstone – 8 – Johnstone made an excellent save early in the game to keep England at 0-0, and managed to keep yet another clean sheet. Making four saves (three of which were inside the box), along with three high claims, Johnstone impressed.

Levi Colwill – 7.5 – Filling in at left-back for his England debut in the absence of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, and he didn’t look at all out of place. Had 107 touches, making 78/92 accurate passes and getting involved in the build up for England. He also defended his channel really well, and was only dribbled past once.

Lewis Dunk – 8 – Dunk was the leader of this rather young back line, and put in another great performance for the Three Lions. Dunk made a clearance off of the line, as well as making three total clearances, one block and one interception, he also made 112/119 accurate passes, with a 94% completion rate.

Fikayo Tomori – 7 – Tomori did his job, making 52/52 accurate passes, and making four clearances. He was just slightly less in the game than the left sides defenders such as Dunk and Colwill, and wasn’t as noticeable, but he had a tidy performance not making any glaring mistakes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7 – Trent looked to invert into midfield as he does for Liverpool, and did manage to play two key passes, offering his creative threat. He completed 5/10 long balls and completed two out of his three crosses.

Conor Gallagher – 5.5 – Gallagher had quiet game, apart from his yellow card which could have then turned red after another rash challenge not long after. Only had 32 touches and only made 18 accurate passes out of 24, the game just passed him by.

Jordan Henderson – 6 – Captained England against Australia, and you could hear him commanding his team on the pitch, he also got on the ball more than Gallagher, having 63 touches and making 52/56 passes. Just wasn’t very progressive in the middle.

James Maddison – 6 – Not his best game, but he did make one key pass and create one big chance. Playing slightly further forward in midfield as more of a number 10, he would have liked to create more and be more involved in the final third.

Jack Grealish – 6.5 – Grealish looked like the most creative England player against Australia, attacking his left channel when he could, making two key passes and creating one big chance. He also managed one shot on target.

Ollie Watkins – 7.5 – Unlucky to not score in the first half after rounding the keeper and hitting the post, but got his goal in the second half which turned out to be the winner. Was a willing runner in behind all game, and got his reward for being in the right place in the box.

Jarrod Bowen – 6 – Another attacker who is in fine form for their club, but didn’t produce his best today. Managed three shots (one on target), but apart from that he wasn’t massively involved and could have done more.

Subs: Marcus Rashford 4.5, Kieran Trippier 5, John Stones 5, Kalvin Phillips 6, Phil Foden 5, Eddie Nketiah 5.