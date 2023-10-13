Man United and Man City set to battle for highly-rated goalkeeper set for England bow

Though Andre Onana will be given much more time to settle into the goalkeeping role at Man United, the fact that the Red Devils are already running the rule over a youngster that rivals Man City are also interested in says much.

Erik ten Hag clearly hung his hat on the 27-year-old custodian whom he managed at Ajax, in preference to David de Gea who is, remarkably, still without a club.

Onana’s start to life at Old Trafford hasn’t been the best though it’s a little unfair to consistently highlight his errors, and is reminiscent of the Massimo Taibi witch hunt.

Across town, Ederson continues to impress at the Etihad Stadium, though Pep Guardiola could well have one eye on the future too it seems.

According to inews (subscription required), both Manchester clubs are casting their eyes north and have been scouting Sunderland’s rising 16-year-old star, Matthew Young, a keeper that’s being compared to Jordan Pickford.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle looking to sign €100 million-rated South American attacker Liverpool tracking 18-year-old wonder kid who could replace Andrew Robertson Manchester United eyeing 23-year-old PL ace, would have to pay in excess of £50m

The youngster is on the verge of England U18 honours and could find himself at the centre of a battle royale between United and City should they follow up any initial interest.

In the meantime, ten Hag will surely be hoping that Onana finds the form he displayed at Ajax, whilst Guardiola can rest easy as the standard of Ederson’s performances remains high.