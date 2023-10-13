Erik ten Hag has been dealt another headache as midfielder Casemiro was forced off with an ankle problem during his game with Brazil.

Manchester United have dealt with their fair share of injuries so far this season with the likes of Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, to name a few, currently sidelined.

There could be another name potentially added to that list as midfielder Casemiro asked to be substituted during Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela early Friday morning.

According to Brazil’s head coach, Fernando Diniz, the 31-year-old suffered a blow to his ankle which forced him off in the 79th minute.

“As there was a stop (in play), I decided to make the three substitutions,” Diniz told Globo Esporte.

“We had a lot of control when they came on. Casemiro asked to come off due to a blow to his ankle.”

The former Real Madrid man has started every game for the Red Devils so far this season and although he hasn’t blown opposition away like he usually does, he is a key cog for Ten Hag’s side.

United are set to face Sheffield United after the international break next weekend before the crucial clash with Manchester City the following week.

The extent of the injury is yet to be revealed and he may be fine but a potential spell on the sidelines could prove disastrous for Ten Hag.