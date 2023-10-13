Video: Mbappe scores gorgeous curler to score his second and give France 2-0 lead

France’s Kylian Mbappe has scored a beautiful curling strike from outside the 18 yard box, to give France a 2-0 lead against Netherlands.

Mbappe plays a give and go with Adrien Rabiot to come in from the left wing, and once he receives the return pass he lets it fly, curling straight into the top corner.

This is his second goal of the game, giving France a 2-0 lead and extending their lead at the top of the group if they hold on and get the victory against Netherlands who are second in the group.

