Although it’s believed that Newcastle owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), are able to bankroll the club as necessary without taking much of a financial hit on their incredible wealth, if a bargain becomes available they shouldn’t be turning their noses up.

Particularly if the player concerned can add something to Eddie Howe’s swashbuckling squad.

According to MetaRatings, the Magpies, along with Manchester City, recently scouted 23-year-old Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan.

Unlikely to be known outside of the Russian league, it’s intriguing to understand how he has come to the attention of the two Premier League giants.

In any event, former Tottenham star, Roman Pavlyuchenko, has told Spertsyan to go to Newcastle if they do come calling.

“I would advise Eduard to go to Newcastle, because there is no chance at City, and most likely there will be an instant loan,” he said to MetaRatings.

“Someone will say ‘how can you refuse City?’ But you can choose a great club and not play a single match.”

From the player’s own point of view, it’s clear that he would like to test himself against the best that the Premier League has to offer.

“Yes (I want to play in Europe soon). I’ve got to fight and work (for it). I don’t want to leave here by running away or with a helicopter,” he was quoted as saying by Tuttomercatoweb.

“I like being here. But I want to try to go to Europe while I have the chance, I don’t know what can happen there. I’m confident and I think I can do it, I mean, achieve even bigger goals.

“(Transfer fee is) about 15 million euros. At least, (the club president) thinks so.”

If Newcastle are able to secure him for such a low fee, it’s surely a price worth paying to see how the player develops.

Given how much elite level players are changing hands for these days, even if things didn’t work out it would be small change for the Newcastle owners to have invested.