Newcastle looking to sign €100 million-rated South American attacker

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova.

A report from Bolavip claims that the 18-year-old winger’s performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club and they could look to make a move in the coming months.

Newcastle are expected to come forward with the proposal to sign the winger and it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian outfit are prepared to sanction his departure. The winger reportedly has €100 million release clause in his contract and it is fair to assume that Newcastle will not want to pay that kind of money for an unproven talent.

Gassova might well develop into a top-class player in the near future but he has done nothing to justify that kind of fee yet. Newcastle will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable outlay and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Brazilian publication Lance has linked to the player with a move to Everton as well. Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to beat the Toffees to his signature, and they are a more attractive destination as well.

The Magpies are competing in the UEFA Champions League and the 18 year-old Brazilian winger could be tempted to join them.

Eddie Howe has done well to nurture young players throughout his managerial career and he could help Gassova fulfil his potential as well.

Newcastle need to add creativity and unpredictability to their attack and the 18-year-old winger could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for them.