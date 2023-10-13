Norway vs Spain team news

Norway (3rd in European Qualifying Group A) take on Spain (2nd in European Qualifying Group A) on Sunday 15th of October, at the Ullevaal Stadion, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Spain managed to beat Norway 3-0. Goals from Dani Olmo and a brace from Joselu secured the victory for Spain.

Norway won their last EURO qualifier game, beating Cyprus 4-0. Goals from Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland (x2) and Fredrik Aursnes securing the victory for Norway.

Spain also won their last EURO qualifier game, beating Scotland 2-0 at Estadio de La Cartuja. Goals from Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet in the second half securing the win for Spain.

How to watch Norway vs Spain

Date: Sunday, October 15th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

Team News:

There is no significant changes to the Norway squad for this international break, with Stale Solbakken expected to name a similar team to the side that beat Georgia in their last European Qualifier.

Spain are without Pedri, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Jose Gaya and Lamine Yamal all out of the squad through injury. Ansu Fati has been recalled to the Spain squad, whilst Bryan Zaragoza is the only first time call up.

Predicted XI:

Norway: Nyland, Bjorkan, Ostigard, Strandberg, Ajer, Aursnes, Berg, Odegaard, Nusa, Haaland, Strand Larsen.

Spain: Simon, Balde, Laporte, Torres, Carvajal, Merino, Rodri, Gavi, Williams, Joselu, F. Torres.