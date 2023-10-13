Video: Watkins hits the post and misses chance to give England the lead

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins strikes the post for England after rounding the keeper, missing the opportunity to give England the lead against Australia.

James Maddison finds Watkins who makes a nice run in behind, and managed to round the keeper, however he drags the shot on his left foot and it hits the post, whilst Australia defenders scramble to get it clear.

Both teams have had chances this game, and Australia are really showing some fight early in on this one, showing they won’t go down easy even if it is a friendly.