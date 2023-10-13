‘Personal favourite’ – Saudi Pro League chief courting Liverpool’s Mo Salah again

It was perhaps somewhat inevitable that Liverpool’s Mo Salah was going to be targeted again by the Saudi Pro League, as they launch another charm offensive ahead of the January transfer window.

Missing out on Lionel Messi was clearly a blow, but having secured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and others, the league is beginning to earn a grudging respect.

By adding Salah to the mix it will really give the league some much-needed cachet.

Much appears to have been said and written about how the Saudi Pro League are changing the football landscape and perhaps not for the better.

However, it might be worth recalling how much things changed when the Premier League began back in 1992.

Football has always evolved and sometimes not in the ways expected, with the Saudi Pro League being the biggest shift in the game over the last few years.

It’s understandable why Premier League clubs and those in other elite leagues around Europe feel under threat, though it’s arguably the knowledge that they may not now be as attractive a proposition to players for whom money or status is King that’s the real issue.

“Mo is welcome at any time, but no one is pressured or forced to come,” Saudi Pro League chief, Michael Emenalo, has been quoted as saying by Metro.

“If anyone wants to come here and there is an opportunity to work with the transferring club in a very respectful and professional manner, we would be very happy to have them.

“But Mo is a personal favourite of mine.”

Jurgen Klopp isn’t likely to be happy but if Liverpool give Salah all that he requires in a professional sense, then he need not worry.