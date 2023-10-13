Video: Kylian Mbappe volleys France ahead in huge clash with the Netherlands

International Football
Posted by

France have taken the lead in their EURO 2024 qualifying match with the Netherlands thanks to their main man Kylian Mbappe. 

A win for the French will confirm their place as Group B winners and Didier Deschamps’ side will want to get the job done tonight.

It has been a good start for the World Cup runners-up as Mbappe has scored after just seven minutes.

The PSG star volleyed home a beautiful cross and it will be tough for the Dutch to go on and win the match from here.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Ryan Gravenberch unveils the key reason he joined Liverpool this summer
Manchester United hit with fresh injury scare as midfielder forced off during international duty
Aston Villa man set to follow Johan Lange to Tottenham this week
More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.