Video: Kylian Mbappe volleys France ahead in huge clash with the Netherlands

France have taken the lead in their EURO 2024 qualifying match with the Netherlands thanks to their main man Kylian Mbappe.

A win for the French will confirm their place as Group B winners and Didier Deschamps’ side will want to get the job done tonight.

It has been a good start for the World Cup runners-up as Mbappe has scored after just seven minutes.

The PSG star volleyed home a beautiful cross and it will be tough for the Dutch to go on and win the match from here.

Kylian Mbappé scores! France take the lead in Amsterdam thanks to their star player — Viaplay Sports UK October 13, 2023