Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes produces beautiful assist for Portugal opener

Manchester United FC
Portugal are in action against Slovakia on Friday night as part of their EURO 2024 qualifying campaign and Roberto Martinez’s side lead 2-0 at halftime. 

The goals came courtesy of Goncalo Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo but the first was created by a beautiful Bruno Fernandes cross.

The Man United star linked up with the PSG forward to make it 1-0 and if the Portuguese hold on to the three points, it will make it seven wins from seven, and Martinez’s side will be guaranteed to finish top of their group.

