Video: Ollie Watkins scores sliding finish to put England 1-0 up against Australia

Aston Villa talisman Ollie Watkins has scored for England to give them a 1-0 lead against Australia. After hitting the post in the first half, Watkins gets his goal.

Watkins has scored his third senior goal for England with this one against Australia, in his eighth appearance, and only his second start. This goal had been coming for Watkins, after he was unlucky to hit the post in the first half after rounding the keeper.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals in his opening eight Premier League games this campaign for Aston Villa, as well as providing four assists in the Premier League, and scoring three goals in the UECL Qualifiers, when he scored a hattrick against Hibernian in a 5-0 victory.

