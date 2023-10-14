Antonio Sanabria denies claims that he spat at Lionel Messi – reveals his family has been getting threats since the incident

Paraguay international Antonio Sanabria has denied claims that he spat at Lionel Messi.

He also revealed that his family has been receiving threats ever since the incident took place.

During the game the pair were seen exchanging words and as Messi turned away Sanabria appeared to spit in his direction.

However, he insisted after the game that he did not spit at the World Cup winner and it was the camera angle that made it appear that he was spitting at his direction. Speaking to TyC Sports, the Torino forward said.

‘Nothing happened with Messi. It seems like I spit out, but there’s nothing to see, it was far way and I totally deny it.’

After the game Messi delivered a cold response saying: ‘The truth is, I don’t even know who this guy is. I didn’t see him. They only told me.’

Sanabria has now taken to Instagram to break his silence on the accusations. He denied the accusations and revealed that he and his family have been receiving threats.

He wrote:

‘I feel obliged to go out and deny what happened last night.’

‘For the simple fact of seeing my family affected and due to multiple threats for an event that never happened. I would never do anything similar to any colleague or any person out of respect. ‘

‘What example would I be giving to my daughters by committing an act like that? I recommend that you see all the images.’ 

