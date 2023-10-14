Exclusive: ‘Important’ West Ham ace set for contract talks

So far so good for David Moyes and his West Ham side in 2023/24, and more good news could be just around the corner.

The Hammers have been playing some sparkling stuff this season and with one or two potential new additions in January to strengthen certain positions, there’s no reason why more cup success should be beyond them.

Having recently tied down talisman, Jarrod Bowen, to a new long-term contract, it appears that the east Londoners are ready to open talks for another important member of their first-team playing staff.

‘West Ham have contract talks scheduled with Kurt Zouma, so discussions will take place in the next weeks or months and we will see how it goes,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘He is the club captain and an important player for the Hammers, and guys at the moment honestly, there are no concrete negotiations with other clubs.’

Zouma has certainly proved to be a capable holder of the armband in the wake of Declan Rice’s departure from the club.

The former Chelsea man was in the news not so long ago for his cat-kicking antics, though he appears to have put that behind him to fully focus on his work.

A superb marshal of his back four, Zouma’s leadership capabilities speak for themselves, and it’s vital if West Ham want to progress that they secure their experienced stars as quickly as practicable.

So often London’s ‘sleeping giant,’ the Irons are, belatedly, starting to awaken, and if they can continue with their current form David Moyes could well be dancing down the touchline again soon.