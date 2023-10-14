Kieran Trippier praises Jordan Henderson’s leadership after being booed at Wembley

Kieran Trippier has hailed Jordan Henderson after the midfielder was booed off the pitch against Australia on Friday evening.

The former Liverpool player captained England during their 1-0 win against Australia at Wembley as Gareth Southgate fielded a second-string team.

Henderson has been ridiculed for his stance on LGBTQ rights after making a controversial move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and was booed off the pitch when substituted on Friday evening.

His replacement on the night, Kieran Trippier, has sung the praises of his England teammate, hailing him as a ‘leader.

“I’m going to be honest I didn’t even notice it. I was obviously focused on coming on.” Trippier said via the Independent.

“But, listen, Hendo has how many caps? 80 odd caps I think it is that he’s represented England. For me, I see him on daily basis, he is an unbelievable character, he’s a leader. What he does for the team, playing or not playing.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t even recognise the reception because obviously I’m focused on my job to help the team cross the line and win.

“But for me all I can say on Hendo is he’s a great leader, an unbelievable person to have in the dressing room and I think 80 caps plus speaks for himself.

“On and off the pitch he’s a winner, the way he demands in training, the way he demands in games, in the dressing room before the games. He makes sure everyone trains properly, he sets standards and even myself at 33, when I look at him I follow it.”