New European giant enters the race for Man United’s Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Man United during the January transfer window and it is being reported that Juventus have now become interested in the winger.

That is according to Calciomercato, who reports the Serie A giants’ interest in the Man United star following the 23-year-old being frozen out at Man United by manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has struggled at Old Trafford ever since moving from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2021 but things hit rock bottom last month.

The winger essentially called Ten Hag a liar in the aftermath of the Red Devils’ defeat to Arsenal as the Ducth coach stated that he left the Englishman out of his squad for the trip to the Emirates due to him training poorly.

Sancho has been frozen out of the first team picture ever since and is now set to leave Old Trafford in January.

Juventus will have competition for the Man United star when the transfer window opens as the 23-year-old’s old club, Borussia Dortmund, are interested in the winger with Edin Terzic in regular contact with the winger as they are both open to a return, reports Florian Plettenberg. The Sky Sports reporter says that a move in January is very unlikely but not impossible.

Barcelona are another monitoring the situation of Sancho but the Catalan club will not make a move in January unless there is an unexpected departure, reports SPORT.

As of now, it remains unknown where Sancho will go, and if it will be a permanent transfer or a loan deal. What is clear, is that his time at Man United is coming to an end unless there is a huge turn of events.