Premier League footballer accused of organising a s*x party where models were forced to sign NDAs

An unnamed Premier League footballer has been accused of organizing a sex party where models were reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), according to a report by The Sun.

The report shows a leaked footage that appears to show a facilitator giving instructions to guests about where to meet and how to navigate security.

The individual guiding the partygoers states:

“This is the entrance for the girls and everyone. The security will accept and here, inside, we will do NDA (non-disclosure agreements) and phones . . . and here we’re going to go to the party and the rooms.”

The alleged party according to the report took place back in May by a player celebrating his birthday. The models who attended were allegedly asked to sign legal agreements to keep the details of the party confidential.

 

 

