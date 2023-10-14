Sky Sports transfer expert has ‘all sides’ update on Saudi interest in Liverpool’s Mo Salah

There doesn’t appear to be too much doubt that Liverpool’s Mo Salah is still coveted by the Saudi Pro League.

The Egyptian King has yet to respond to any rumours linking him with a ground-breaking move to the Emirates, however, the league’s director of football, Michael Emenalo, wasn’t backwards in coming forwards about his admiration for the player.

“Mo is welcome at any time, but no one is pressured or forced to come,,” he was quoted as saying by Metro, when asked.

“If anyone wants to come here and there is an opportunity to work with the transferring club in a very respectful and professional manner, we would be very happy to have them. But Mo is a personal favourite of mine.”

That final comment is sure to infuriate Jurgen Klopp as he seeks to continue Liverpool’s decent start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The Reds had a bump in the road form-wise during 2022/23, a season in which they weren’t able to even qualify for the Champions League, however, it’s clear that they have the bit between their teeth again and they’re right in contention at the top of the Premier League table at present.

There are almost three months until the transfer window opens for business again, but one can assume that a deal to bring Salah to Saudi would already need to be underway in terms of agreeing certain aspects of his contract, a fee with Liverpool etc.

Fortunately for Reds fans, there’s nothing happening at the moment.

‘Director of Football in the Saudi Pro League, Michael Emenalo, has recently spoken of his admiration for Mo Salah and the strong interest from Saudi remains, but at the moment there is nothing concrete,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘Absolutely nothing new at this stage from all sides. Liverpool want to focus on the pitch and not on rumours, and Salah is focused on doing his best for Liverpool.’

Things can change in an instant in football of course, however, Salah will have the final say and the Saudi Pro League doesn’t seem to be a priority for him just now.