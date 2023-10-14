Video: Domenico Berardi with a individual piece of brilliance to double Italy’s lead

Domenico Berardi has doubled Italy’s lead against Malta with a gorgeous finish.

The Sassuolo forward finished off a brilliant Italian move with a perfect first time curler straight to the top left corner leaving the goalkeeper with no chance to save it.

It was a moment of pure individual brilliance from the 29-year-old.

Watch the goal below:

??| GOAL: Berardi doubles the lead for Italy. Italy 2-0 Malta pic.twitter.com/l7QfYbOf1r — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 14, 2023

Earlier in the game, Bonaventura scored a curler of his own from the edge of the penalty box, expertly slotting it past the goalkeeper into the top right corner. It was his first goal for Italy in his first game for Italy since 2020.