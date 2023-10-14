Video: Domenico Berardi with a individual piece of brilliance to double Italy’s lead

Posted by

Domenico Berardi has doubled Italy’s lead against Malta with a gorgeous finish.

The Sassuolo forward finished off a brilliant Italian move with a perfect first time curler straight to the top left corner leaving the goalkeeper with no chance to save it.

It was a moment of pure individual brilliance from the 29-year-old.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
News outlet says Newcastle star is an addict and is ready to contact a therapist
Watch: Bonaventura’s gorgeous curler marks a memorable goal for Italy on his return
Journalist blasts the signing of £150k-a-week defender at Aston Villa

 

Earlier in the game, Bonaventura scored a curler of his own from the edge of the penalty box, expertly slotting it past the goalkeeper into the top right corner. It was his first goal for Italy in his first game for Italy since 2020.

 

More Stories Domenico Berardi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.