West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Hammers could be open to cashing in on the player if an offer of around £25-30 million is presented.

The 28-year-old central defender is an important first-team player for David Moyes, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can find a suitable destination for him.

Zouma has a contract with West Ham until the summer of 2025. West Ham will need to bring in a quality replacement if they decide to sell the Frenchman.

It is fair to assume that West Ham will not want to let the player leave in January unless an attractive offer is presented. They will not want to weaken their squad midway through the season. The Hammers are fighting across multiple competitions and they will look to do well in the UEFA Europa League. They managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Previously, West Ham have been linked with the number of players who could come in as a replacement for Zouma. The opportunity to join the London club could be an exciting option for most players and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers manage to sell the 28-year-old and replace him adequately in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Zouma has proven himself in the Premier League and he is certainly good enough to play at a high level.