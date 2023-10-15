Chelsea feel they’ve signed elite talent for well below his real value

Chelsea are reportedly delighted with the smart piece of business they did to win the race for the signing of Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez.

The 16-year-old is already playing regularly for his senior national team, and it’s clear he could have a very big future at the highest level of the game.

Chelsea won’t have Paez on their books until his 18th birthday, but Fabrizio Romano has spoken on his YouTube channel about the deal, saying the Blues feel his value has likely already doubled since they paid a €20m package for him, with an initial fee as low as just €10m…

Paez could be Chelsea’s future if he continues to develop like this, and CFC supporters will be desperate to see this move work out after some false dawns at Stamford Bridge in recent times.

Although the west London giants have signed some exciting young players, they’re yet to really gel together, and it remains to be seen if they’ll end up fulfilling their potential.