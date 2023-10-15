Sean McGurk, a young midfielder for Leeds United, could be loaned out during the January transfer window, according to Alan Nixon.

Nixon also stated that although McGurk joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic two years ago, he has not yet made his first-team debut, and Leeds are willing to consider offers from “the right club” for him.

McGurk’s versatility as a player who can operate as a number 10 or on the right of the attack may prove useful to Farke at some point in the future.

It was unexpected that he wasn’t sent out on loan last summer, but McGurk might at least have the opportunity to show off his skills somewhere else from January.