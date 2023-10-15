Six Leeds players looking to leave the club in January

Leeds United could reportedly let as many as six players go this January as a number of their squad want out of Elland Road.

Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross has looked into the current situation at the club, with manager Daniel Farke perhaps set to clear out as many as six players this winter.

According to Cross, Joe Gelhardt, Kristoffer Klaesson, Mateo Joseph, Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde and Darko Gyabi are all players who could be heading for the exit door at Leeds.

Leeds have a lot of competition for places in their current squad after a busy summer, and it’s clear that there are now plenty of players who will have to move elsewhere in order to play regular first-team football.

