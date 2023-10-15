Gary Neville lays out his six demands to Sir Jim Ratcliffe ahead of Manchester United takeover

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has laid out his six demands to the club’s new owners as it looks increasingly likely that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will end up purchasing a minority stake in the Red Devils.

The former Man Utd defender, posting on X, says he came up with five of these demands last year, which he described as non-negotiable, while he has also since added a sixth to his list.

See below for Neville’s message to Ratcliffe, who now seems set to invest in United after Sheikh Jassim pulled out after failing to reach an agreement with the Glazer family…

The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment. Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation? It’s worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made… — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 15, 2023

Neville says it’s vital that there is a new sporting project put in place and that the new MUFC ownership invest in things like the training ground, as well as projects outside the club which could boost the local community.

The new addition to this list was on the calibre of leadership at the club after a difficult few years in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with Neville saying: “The club requires leadership that is statesmanlike on major issues that enables a fairer, more inclusive and diverse game.

“Leadership that builds a positive environment and culture whilst adhering to the clubs values and principles and one that is willing to make tough decisions to prevent an erosion in the clubs public image.”