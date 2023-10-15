Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could leave the club in the January transfer window if the offer is right, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Red Devils are not having the best season so far, and one imagines Erik ten Hag could do well to make changes to the squad when the opportunity comes along again in January.

It seems Martial is one member of this Man Utd squad that could be allowed to move on as long as the club receive a good enough offer, though it seems there weren’t any opportunities for him to join anyone else in the summer.

It’s fair to say Martial is not the player he once was, and it makes sense that top teams might now be unsure about paying what’s required to sign the Frenchman.

The 27-year-old might be more tempting once he’s a free agent, so it will be interesting to monitor his situation in the coming months.

Discussing Martial’s future, Romano said: “There are also fresh rumours surrounding Anthony Martial’s future, and my understanding is that the situation remains same as July/August; with an important proposal, Martial could leave in January.

“Otherwise, Man United would be happy to keep him as part of the rotations. He was never actually close to leaving in the summer as Man Utd never received an important bid for him at that time.”