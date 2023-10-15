Manchester United are looking to add to their attacking options and they have identified the Real Betis winger Assane Diao as a potential target.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 18-year-old Real Betis ace has caught the attention of the Premier League club with his performances this season and Manchester United could look to make a move for him.

The talented young winger has five goals in nine appearances across all competitions this season and he is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three.

Diao has the attributes to develop into a top-class attacker in the near future and a move to Manchester United could accelerate his development. He could be tempted to test himself at a higher level and the Red Devils will be able to provide him with the platform to showcase his ability in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Manchester United spent a significant sum of money on Jadon Sancho and Antony in recent windows. Both players have struggled to live up to the expectations and Manchester United need a reliable winger at their disposal.

The 18-year-old Spanish winger has a contract with Real Betis until the summer of 2027. The Spanish outfit will not want to sanction his departure anytime soon but they could be powerless to stop him from leaving.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to make their move for the player during the January transfer window. The player has a €30 million release clause in his contract and the Red Devils certainly have the finances to sign him. The move could prove to be a bargain in the long run if he manages to fulfil his potential.