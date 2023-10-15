Manchester United transfer news: MUFC takeover latest, star linked with West Ham again & potential forward exit

Hello and welcome to my round-up of today’s Manchester United transfer news, featuring the latest on the potential club takeover, and two players who could be leaving Old Trafford soon.

Man Utd takeover update

We start today with an important update on the Manchester United takeover – Sheikh Jassim is prepared to withdraw his bid for the club. We have to wait for the official steps, but that’s the feeling now.

So, what happened? In recent days, Sheikh Jassim and his group had new discussions and negotiations with the Glazer family advisors. They presented a new proposal to buy Manchester United, but their answer was a very clear ‘no’. The current official market value of Manchester United is $3.2bn – what Sheikh Jassim bid was almost double that…

What next for Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial?

Away from the Manchester United takeover, we continue to hear plenty of rumours about some big names facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

The first one is Harry Maguire, who had chances to leave in the summer. Still, despite new links with West Ham, I’m told Man United have not received any approach from West Ham at the moment. We will see in December, but at the moment there are no discussions ongoing.

